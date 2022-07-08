Argent Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $166,275,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NEE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $80.25. 77,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,442. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

