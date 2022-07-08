Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,093 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

