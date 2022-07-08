Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,291. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.75. 18,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average is $198.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.