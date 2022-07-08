Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.
ARGO stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $518.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
