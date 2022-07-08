Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.

ARGO stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $518.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Enstar Group LTD bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 402,437 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,113,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after purchasing an additional 144,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

