Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia stock traded up C$1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.42. 544,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,030. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.87.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 2.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia (Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.