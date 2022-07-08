Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 229,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 127,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arizona Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.