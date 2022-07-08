Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.44 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Ark has a total market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,197,425 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.