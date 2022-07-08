Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.31.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.93 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.70.

In other news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95. Also, Director Salim Manji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.