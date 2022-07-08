Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $48.69. Approximately 12,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 373,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

