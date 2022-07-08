Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.90 at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AOT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC lowered Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE AOT opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$185.15 million and a PE ratio of -22.37. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

