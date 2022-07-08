Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $210.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $187.88 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.83.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

