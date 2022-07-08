Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 2,792 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after buying an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after buying an additional 450,404 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.87 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

