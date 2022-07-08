Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $392,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $479.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.33 and a 200-day moving average of $434.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

