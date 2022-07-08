Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.08 Million Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $478.83 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.96 and a 200 day moving average of $474.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

