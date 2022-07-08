Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 5,750 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BHK stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.