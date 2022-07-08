Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

UL opened at $46.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

