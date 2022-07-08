Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 487,044 shares.The stock last traded at $20.78 and had previously closed at $19.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Atotech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Atotech by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,609 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Atotech by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,510,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atotech by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.