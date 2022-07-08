AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 151,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. 256,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,893,504. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

