Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,695,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,663,016.42. Insiders acquired a total of 252,800 shares of company stock worth $213,063 in the last quarter.

About Aurion Resources (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

