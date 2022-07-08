Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $342,506.45 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $342,506.45 and approximately $6,956.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00117638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00525331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032646 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.