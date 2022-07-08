Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.24

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%. Equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

