Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 62,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32.
Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)
