Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVAH. Stephens downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.21. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.77 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, COO Jeff Shaner bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,422.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,006.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 41.5% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

