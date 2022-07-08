Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 359,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,000. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPVU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Shares of SPVU stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.08. 2,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,186. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

