Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock worth $5,315,182 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBS traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.44. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.14 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.49 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

