Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 108,592 iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 684,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 376,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIVB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. 46,470 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

