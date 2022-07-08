Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 234,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,810,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

