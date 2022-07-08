Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

