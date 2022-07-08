Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.82. 20,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,799. The company has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

