Avestar Capital LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,818 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,084. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $49.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

