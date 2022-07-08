Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 140.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.34. 7,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,010. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.