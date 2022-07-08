Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 140.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.34. 7,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,010. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.