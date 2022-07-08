Avestar Capital LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.66. 217,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,505. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.