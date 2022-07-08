Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating) shot up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, as well as owns offshore drilling rigs for offshore drilling operations. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

