AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Up 47.6% Over Last 7 Days

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $403.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.20 or 1.00000884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002769 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

