Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Director Sells $315,000.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXNX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 680,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,630. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 7.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.