Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $66.13.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

