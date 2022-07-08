Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 81,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 538,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.57 and a quick ratio of 24.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $33.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.37.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

In other Ayro news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger purchased 30,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.