Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 10,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,314,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,320,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Bakkt in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 494.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 93,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.