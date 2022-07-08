Baldrige Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $514.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $482.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

