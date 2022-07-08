bAlpha (BALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $132,751.66

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.38 or 0.00033881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $132,751.66 and $164.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

