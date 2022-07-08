BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.33

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.33 and last traded at $99.93, with a volume of 1290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $584,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,089 shares of company stock worth $13,301,317. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BancFirst by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BancFirst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

