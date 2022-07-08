Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 7% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 16,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 561,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $500.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

