Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading 7% Higher

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 16,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 561,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The firm has a market cap of $500.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
