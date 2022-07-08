Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) PT Lowered to €3.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.60 ($3.75) to €3.30 ($3.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during midday trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

