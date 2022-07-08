Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.40 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($0.99). 32,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 104,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.40 ($1.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £378.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.74.

In other Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public news, insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £375,000 ($454,105.11).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

