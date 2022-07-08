Barclays Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €38.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($39.58) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

G1A stock traded up €0.64 ($0.67) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €33.18 ($34.56). 443,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($50.57).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

