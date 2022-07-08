Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($64.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($76.04) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($58.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.04 ($63.58) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($135.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.95.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.