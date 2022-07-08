Barclays Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.50 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.50 ($15.10) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €12.70 ($13.23) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.63) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SZU stock remained flat at $€15.16 ($15.79) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 487,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a 52-week high of €15.14 ($15.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.27 and a 200-day moving average of €12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 47.38.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

