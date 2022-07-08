Barclays Cuts Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 65

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Breedon Group stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 62.40 ($0.76). 3,844,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.60 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.38.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($23,310.73).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

