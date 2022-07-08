Barclays Cuts MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target to €10.40

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €11.60 ($12.08) to €10.40 ($10.83) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €12.60 ($13.13) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.