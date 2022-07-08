Barclays Lowers Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Price Target to €62.00

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €73.00 ($76.04) to €62.00 ($64.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Covivio stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. Covivio has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

Get Covivio alerts:

Covivio Company Profile (Get Rating)

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.