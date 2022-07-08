Barclays Lowers Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Price Target to €62.00

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €73.00 ($76.04) to €62.00 ($64.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Covivio stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. Covivio has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $80.25.
Covivio Company Profile (Get Rating)
